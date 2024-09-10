Gigi's Foundation Shares Details For Fundraiser On The Porch

Gigi's Foundation is throwing its inaugural Sneaker Ball to raise money to help those fighting cancer.

The Cathy R. Watson "Gigi's" Foundation is gearing up for their big Sneaker Ball to raise money for people fighting cancer.

Sabrina Miller and Cecil Watson from the foundation joined News 9 on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more.

Gigi’s Foundation is a nonprofit that provides financial support to individuals who must travel more than 100 miles for cancer treatment or second opinions.

They are throwing an inaugural Sneaker Ball at the UCO Boathouse on Sunday, September 22 to help raise funds for their mission.

"They can expect different speakers and we have raffles, giveaways and pretty much everybody wears their dressy wear with the sneakers and it's our first year doing a sneaker ball, but it's gonna be really exciting. It's going to be a fun and great way to give back, Miller said.

Watson elaborated on the event’s broader mission, emphasizing the community aspect.

“We’re hoping that we’re able to reach out into the community and let everyone know what we do because we realize that cancer doesn’t have particular names on it. It could be anyone. If anyone is in need of assistance that may qualify, we want to be there to help them,” Watson said. “At the same time, we want to reach out to the community for support as well.”

Watson said through this event and other donations, they will be able to provide help to more cancer patients every month.

Tickets for the event are priced at $50 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.com.

