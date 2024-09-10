City Of Edmond Breaks Ground On $15 Million Sports Complex Renovations

Tuesday, September 10th 2024, 9:45 am
The City of Edmond has begun a $15 million renovation to the A.C. Caplinger Sports Sports Complex, city officials say.
City leaders broke ground Tuesday morning at the complex, located near near Hafer Park on Bryant Avenue, for the project which will include new field layouts, upgraded lighting and expanded parking.
The project is expected to be completed by fall of 2025.
