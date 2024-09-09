'Hamlet' Takes The Stage For Paseo District's Shakespeare In The Park

Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park is preparing for its September production of "Hamlet" in Oklahoma City's Paseo District, the organization says.

Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park is putting on a production of "Hamlet" this month in Oklahoma City's Paseo District, the organization says.

Organizers of the play said the production is set to run from Thursday, Sept. 12, through Sunday, Sept. 29.

"Hamlet," named for the fictional prince of Denmark, details the titular character's exploits in the wake of his father's death, and the subsequent succession of his uncle to the throne.

Joshua Murray, who plays the leading role, said the play follows Hamlet's journey of self-exploration.

"Hamlet's about love, revenge, asking all these questions, more so like questioning himself, like the entirety of the show, about whether or not he should take the revenge," Murray said. "If it's just or not, and whether or not he should live or not, too."

