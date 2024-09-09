Charles Haskell Elementary Moves To Remote Learning Monday

Charles Haskell Elementary School will be in remote learning on Monday due to a water line break.

By: News 9

Edmond Schools said on Monday morning that the City of Oklahoma City is working to repair the break that is causing the school to be without water.

They said teachers will email their students assignments in the morning, and parents may come to school between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to check out their devices to complete these assignments.

This only impacts Charles Haskell Elementary School. All other Edmond schools, including Summit Middle School, have water and will continue with in-person learning as usual.