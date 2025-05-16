WATCH: Body camera footage shows OKC Police capture loose cow on I-40

Body camera footage released by the Oklahoma City Police Department shows officers tracking, cornering, and safely wrangling a cow that made its way onto Interstate 40 earlier this week.

By: Anna Denison

-

Body camera footage released by the Oklahoma City Police Department shows officers tracking, cornering, and safely wrangling a cow that made its way onto Interstate 40 earlier this week.

The unexpected incident unfolded just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, when authorities said the animal wandered into the eastbound lanes of I-40 near South Pennsylvania Avenue in southeast Oklahoma City. The cow briefly disrupted morning traffic as officers worked to prevent collisions and guide drivers away from it.

MORE: Cow causes traffic impact along I-40 in SE OKC

Police said the cow was not struck by any vehicles. The video shows officers using a measured approach to herd the animal off the highway without harm.

No injuries were reported, and traffic resumed normal flow shortly after the cow was secured.