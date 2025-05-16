WATCH: Body camera footage shows OKC Police capture loose cow on I-40

Friday, May 16th 2025, 10:56 am

By: Anna Denison


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Body camera footage released by the Oklahoma City Police Department shows officers tracking, cornering, and safely wrangling a cow that made its way onto Interstate 40 earlier this week.

The unexpected incident unfolded just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, when authorities said the animal wandered into the eastbound lanes of I-40 near South Pennsylvania Avenue in southeast Oklahoma City. The cow briefly disrupted morning traffic as officers worked to prevent collisions and guide drivers away from it.

Police said the cow was not struck by any vehicles. The video shows officers using a measured approach to herd the animal off the highway without harm.

No injuries were reported, and traffic resumed normal flow shortly after the cow was secured.
Anna is the Lead Digital Producer at News 9 

