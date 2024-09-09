Oklahoma Mental Health Organization Providing Safe Spaces For Men Seeking Opportunity To Open Up

An Oklahoma City mental health organization is reaching out to men in the community who are in need of a safe space to open up.

-

Mental health activists in Oklahoma are calling for more action to help before tragedy strikes after at least three mental health crises involving men ended in police-involved shootings.

Leaders in the organization known as Men United Leadership said they are working to cause a drop in the number of shootings by providing resources that can help before things get worse.

"We need to recognize mental health is a real thing," MUL counselor Steve "Ike" Ihekona said. "Men were never taught how to talk about their feelings. When we meet we talk about depression, anxiety, our kids, really anything that keeps us from reaching our true potential."

For nearly 13 years, MUL has provided a safe space for men.

A licensed therapist leads the group, and they meet one Sunday a month for free. If a man needs help after group sessions, those resources are also available.

"I didn't know what to expect," MUL member Jeremy Spencer said. "When we went around in the circle and introduced ourselves, that brought some of the anxiety down, but when you finally introduced a topic, I said 'oh, OK, this isn't what, you know, I thought it would be.'"

If you or a loved one would like to join the group, they are accepting new members. Reach out by messaging @MenUnited_LG on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.