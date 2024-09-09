Oklahoma Co. Jail Trust Meeting To Decide On Possible Contract Renewal With Medical Provider

The People's Council for Justice Reform, an advocacy group calling for better conditions inside the Oklahoma County Jail, is calling on the Oklahoma County Jail trust to not renew its contract with the jail's medical provider.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma County Jail trust is set to meet on Monday to decide whether to renew its contract with the jail's medical provider, Turnkey Health Clinics.

The People's Council for Justice Reform, an advocacy group, is calling on the jail to not renew its contract, placing the blame for nearly 50 inmate deaths in the jail on Turnkey since the medical provider took over in July of 2020.

"We're absolutely certain that at least of a number of deaths that have happened in this county jail wouldn't of happened if if Turnkey was not the medical provider," The People's Council for Justice Reform's Mark Faulk said.

So far, there has been no response from the Oklahoma County Jail.