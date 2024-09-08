2 Injured Following Crash Between Bus And SUV In SW OKC

One person is injured following a crash between a bus and an SUV in southwest Oklahoma City Sunday, according to police.

By: News 9

Two people are injured following a crash between a bus and an SUV in southwest Oklahoma City Sunday, according to police.

Authorities say the crash happened near South Meridian Avenue and Southwest 15th Street.

Police say an Embark bus was out of service and being driven by a service tech when it collided with an SUV.

Police say two people in the SUV have been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.