'A Painful Reminder:' Norman Police Investigating Toddlers' Deaths After Being Left In Vehicle

Police are calling the death of twins in Norman a tragedy after they were discovered by a family member inside an SUV near a home by Brooks and Berry on Thursday.

Investigators said it appears to be an accident at this time.

"It brings forward a painful reminder for all of us to be more diligent in checking the vehicle and making sure we're aware where our children are at all times before exiting the vehicle," said Sarah Schettler with Norman Police."

"I just can't imagine what it would be like to come up and discover something like that," neighbor Andrew Kabara said.

Officers say this is an ongoing investigation.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, it can be found HERE.

