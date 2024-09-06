2 Toddlers Found Dead In Norman Vehicle

Following the deaths of two children who were left in a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Norman, police say an investigation is ongoing.

An investigation is underway after two children died after being left in a vehicle amid high temperatures on Thursday in Norman, police say.

The Norman Police Department said officers responded to a welfare check at around 3 p.m. to a neighborhood near West Brooks Street and South Flood Avenue, which is located only a few blocks west of the University of Oklahoma campus.

Officers said two children, both two years of age, were found dead inside a vehicle after being accidentally left for an extended period of time, before being discovered by family members.

Neighbors in the area described the incident as sad and unusual.

"I heard the sirens racing down the street and then, more commotion, and went down to the tape over to the crime scene and spoke with the officers there," neighborhood resident Paul Barnes said.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made at this time.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, it can be found HERE.