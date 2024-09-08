110-Floor Climb In OKC Pays Tribute To 9/11 Heroes

On a typical Saturday morning, the Leadership Square Towers in Oklahoma City are quiet. One day every year, each sound marks a tribute to the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks.

On a typical Saturday morning, the Leadership Square Towers in Oklahoma City are quiet. One day every year, each sound marks a tribute to the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks.

As the community gathers to honor the fallen heroes of September 11, 2001, OKC Fire Chief Richard Kelley emphasizes the importance of remembering their bravery.

“We stand here not to remember a tragic day in our nation's history, but to pay tribute to those extraordinary, brave, and selfless individuals who responded to our country when they were needed most,” said Kelley.

Each year hundreds of participants take place in the OKC 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb — climbing 110 flights of stairs, the same number as the World Trade Center.

“We have 343 firefighters, 61 law enforcement officers, eight, EMTs, and about 120 civilians that are climbing,” said John Linley, co-coordinator of the event.

“343 is the number of FDNY firefighters that were killed on 9/11,” said Linley. “When 9/11 happened, they were going up, they weren’t going down. They weren’t running out of the buildings; they were going to help.”

“It's incredibly powerful,” said Newcastle Firefighter Paul Odom. “There's a real sense of honor to climb for them.”

“There’s a lot of excitement when you start,” Odom said. “But once you get 50, 60, 70 flights in, that energy dissipates. And there’s a real sense of reverence as you go up. The men are quieter, and there’s not as much laughing, and we realize why we’re up there.”

Each climber wears a tag around their neck, bearing the name of one of the fallen. At the end of the climb, the tag is placed on a board, and a bell is rung to signify that the climb has been completed for the person they’re remembering.

“When they get done climbing that 110th floor, they’re going to take that tag out and they're going to place the tag up on the board and ring the bell to signify that they've completed the climb for the person that they're remembering,” said Linley.”

“ The heroes of 9/11 showed us the best of humanity in the face of the worst. They taught us about courage, about sacrifice, about the importance of service to others, said Kelley. “ May we never forget their sacrifice and may we always strive to live up to the example they set. We climb every day in their honor.”