Multi-Vehicle Crash Injures 7 In SE Oklahoma City

Seven people were injured following a two-car crash in SE Oklahoma City on Saturday.

By: News 9

It happened just before 5 p.m. near SE 119th and Choctaw Road, authorities say.

Several EMSA units responded but it is unclear how many people were transported.

The conditions of those involved are unknown.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.