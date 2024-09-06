Beetlejuice Returns To Theatres

News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli is previewing the sequel to the 80s classic, “Beetlejuice”

Three decades after its initial release “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is hitting theaters. This film picks up as three generations of Deetz return home to Winter River following an unexpected tragedy. Lydia Deetz, r and her daughter Astrid, played by Jenna Ortega are reunited with Lydia's stepmother Delia. The ghost with the most, Beetlejuice, returns to wreak havoc. Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, and Micheal Keaton all reprise their roles as Lydia, Delia, and Beetlejuice.

Tim Burton recently said the success of the original movie was a surprise to him.

“To this day I can't quite figure out why … which is kind of the beautiful thing about it,” said Burton. “It's not something you can easily categorize or identify. You know?”

For Micheal Keaton, he believes that the first movie was so successful because it was so unique. Keaton describes the first movie as a piece of art.

“ I just think people were drawn to this really unusual visual treat,” said Keaton.

Keaton also said stepping back into the role of Beetlejuice went smoothly.

“It didn't take long,” said Keaton.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” returns to theaters Friday.



