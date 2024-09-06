Additional Security Expected At Hefner Middle School Following Online Threat

Following a threat made on social media, additional law enforcement personnel will be at Hefner Middle School to provide enhanced security measures, according to Putnam City Schools.

By: News 9

Extra law enforcement will be at Hefner Middle School on Friday following an investigation into a social media threat, Putnam City Schools says.

The district said Oklahoma City Police have determined the threat to be of "low credibility," but said safety is a top priority.

Upon receiving word of the threat, the district says immediate action was taken by the administration and the Putnam City Campus Police Department to investigate.

The district also released the following statement:

Making a threat on a public school can have serious consequences for the perpetrator. Thank you to the individuals who reported the threat to administration. The safety of our students and employees is our top priority, and we appreciate your continued support of a safe environment. We look forward to welcoming our students and staff at school.