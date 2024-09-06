Putnam City School District Releases Statement About Threat Received

In a statement, Putnam City Schools says they were made aware of a social media post threatening violence toward Hefner Middle School. After investigation, the district determined that the threat was of low credibility.

By: News 9

In a statement, Putnam City Schools says they were made aware of a social media post threatening violence toward Hefner Middle School. After investigation, the district determined that the threat was of low credibility.

The district says immediate action was taken by the administration and the Putnam City Campus Police Department to investigate, and they determined that the threat was of low credibility.

While the threat was low, the district will have extra Campus Police Officers and OKCPD Officers on site Friday.

The district also said:

Making a threat on a public school can have serious consequences for the perpetrator. Thank you to the individuals who reported the threat to administration. The safety of our students and employees is our top priority, and we appreciate your continued support of a safe environment. We look forward to welcoming our students and staff at school.

The full statement can be read below:



