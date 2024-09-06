1 Hospitalized Following NW Oklahoma City Blaze

Friday, September 6th 2024, 4:44 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a home near Northwest 23rd Street and North Portland Avenue.

After arriving on scene, firefighters said they found two people with injuries, one whose injuries were serious enough to warrant hospitalization.

"They had smoke injuries, and the female had some cuts from climbing through the window," OKCFD Sgt. Josh Wahpepah said.

OKCFD said fire investigators were called to the home to determine a cause and estimate how much of the structure was damaged in the fire.
