Thunder Thursday: Oklahoma City Thunder Unveils New Community Courts

Thursday, September 5th 2024, 11:02 pm
The Oklahoma City Thunder revealed their 31st community basketball court this week at Mark Twain Elementary, celebrating a 20-year partnership between the school and Devon Energy, a program supporter. The event highlighted the team’s commitment to creating safe play spaces for local communities.
“We know that when we come together as a community to support one another, great things happen,” said Oklahoma City Thunder Director of Corporate Communications Gayle Maxwell.
The Thunder’s community courts program, now over a decade old, continues to make a significant impact. The courts, spread across the state, are designed to last for years, providing both children and adults with a safe space for recreation. The Thunder regularly maintains these courts, ensuring that future generations can enjoy them.
Maxwell also shared excitement about returning to Moore next week to revitalize a court at Plaza Towers Elementary. Originally built after the 2013 tornadoes, the court is set to reopen after renovations.
The Thunder, in partnership with OG&E, has plans to continue refreshing courts statewide, ensuring the legacy of community engagement and support continues for years to come.
