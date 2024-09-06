Douglass Leads Star Spencer 22-12 in Fourth Quarter Showdown

Douglass holds a 22-12 lead over Star Spencer in a tightly contested game heading into the fourth quarter Thursday night.

By: News 9

Star Spencer had an early chance inside the Trojans' 10-yard line but was denied, leaving the game scoreless into the second quarter. Douglass' Tyler Jones hauled in a big catch, setting up a potential score, but the Trojans were also stopped short.

Taking over deep in their own territory, the Bobcats’ Tyrell Cox broke free for a long touchdown run, tying the game 6-6 at halftime.

As the game nears its conclusion, Douglass holds a 10-point advantage, looking to close out a hard-fought victory.