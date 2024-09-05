Beloved Norman Transcript Carrier Reinstated After Community Support

A beloved Norman Transcript newspaper carrier, Calvin Steves, who was recently fired, is back on the job thanks to an outpouring of community support.

Business owners and shoppers on Campus Corner say the area wouldn’t be the same without Calvin.

Calvin Steves, who has been delivering newspapers for 51 years, is a well-known figure around the University of Oklahoma’s campus. Calvin survived a near-deadly hit-and-run accident 50 years ago that left him with brain damage. Despite his injury, Calvin has continued to deliver copies of the Norman Transcript, a job he loves.

Earlier this week, Calvin was informed that his time as a newspaper carrier would be coming to an end. However, when the news reached social media, the Norman community quickly rallied behind him. In a show of overwhelming support, the decision was reversed, allowing Calvin to keep his job.

“I’m glad I got my job back,” Calvin said, excited to return to what he knows best. His presence on Campus Corner has been a staple for decades, and his dedication is deeply felt by the local community. “He’s been a big part of Norman for as long as I can remember,” said one business owner.

Calvin, always embracing his celebrity status, joked, “Everybody thinks I’m better than Barry Switzer.” A GoFundMe page was started by concerned members to help Calvin buy anything he may need: https://gofund.me/1b465df2

Attempts to reach the Norman Transcript for comment have yet to receive a response.