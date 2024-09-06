Bicyclist Injured After Being Hit By A Car In Moore

A bicyclist is injured after being hit by a car in Moore according to the Moore Police Department.

By: News 9

A bicyclist is injured after being hit by a car in Moore according to the Moore Police Department.

Police say the crash happened near City Avenue between Northwest 12th Street and Northwest 8th Street.

The bicyclist has been transported to a local hospital, according to police.

MPD says the roadway is back open.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.