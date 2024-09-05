Oklahoma Cannabis Processor Faces License Threat Amid Controversy Over Testing And Sanitation Claims

In June, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority issued a recall on certain products produced at Graves Farm in Ardmore, saying the products were not properly tested before hitting the market.

An Oklahoma cannabis processor is under scrutiny again. In June, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority issued a recall on certain products produced at Graves Farm in Ardmore. The agency says the products were not properly tested before hitting the market. Following an embargo and recall, OMMA shut down the company on July 27. Now, Michael Graves, the owner, is in jeopardy of losing his processing license.

“We run a very clean family-oriented business, and we don't deserve this,” Graves said while in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Graves and his attorney, Felina Rivera, were here to attend a hearing at the state agency, a chance for Graves to defend his company, an opportunity OMMA says he didn’t take during an earlier embargo hearing.

“We are a family business we care deeply about our patients, our products, and we keep a high level of standards that we are very proud of at Graves Farm and to be taken through this garbage and the things that have been said about us,” Graves said. “It's very disheartening and it's wrong it's just downright wrong.”

In July, when OMMA suspended operations due to the company failing to meet state testing requirements and other violations endangering public health and safety. Specifically, OMMA’s summary claims the facility was “unsanitary, unkept, and unsafe” for the processing of medical marijuana products.

“We produce a great product and we're proud of the job we do regardless of what OMMA is throwing out there,” Graves said.

As far as the testing, Graves believes the labs are inconsistent.

“I could take the same product and send it to five different testing companies, and I’ll get five different results from the THC,” he said.

A hearing to defend his company on Thursday ended with a continuance because Graves’ attorney Felina Rivera says she’s been denied information.

“That particular order lacked any specificity it did not state a date a time a product a procedure a specific reason that the allegations the facility was unclean,” Rivera said.

OMMA said in a statement

“ “atient health and safety are paramount to our agency. This case exemplifies our commitment to ensuring those who disregard the law are held accountable and do not remain in business. Documentation related to this case, including the inspection report, emergency order and recording from the embargo hearing demonstrate OMMA's actions are being conducted ethically and for well-founded reasons.”

“We're just trying to get them to give us the information so that we can prepare an adequate defense,” Rivera said.

To save his farm and his family’s livelihood.

“We are a family business we care deeply about our patients our products and to end up in this situation is pretty sad,” Graves said.

The hearing is continued to Oct. 2 at 11 a.m.