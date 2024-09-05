Cause Of SW Oklahoma City House Fire Under Investigation

Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

-

The cause of a house fire is under investigation Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the department responded to a reported house fire at around 2 a.m. near South May Avenue and Southwest 44th Street.

When crews arrived on scene, firefighters said about half of the house was on fire, but they were able to knock the fire down quickly.

No injuries were reported.