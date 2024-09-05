Guns Found At 2 Oklahoma Schools, Students Could Face Charges

In Oklahoma, two high school students could face criminal charges and disciplinary action for bringing guns on campus.

By: News 9

Police say one was found in a student’s backpack at Union and another in a car in Sapulpa. Both schools received tips about the possible guns.

“Be alert when you hear things like that, don’t be afraid to report something, if you hear something that's concerning report it,” said Chris Payne, UPS Communication Officer.

Police say this is a good time to remind parents to make sure their guns are kept in a secure place.