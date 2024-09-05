Search For Mass Graves From 1921 Race Massacre Moves Near Arkansas River, I-244

Wednesday, September 4th 2024, 9:47 pm
The City of Tulsa says surveyors will search an area near the Arkansas River and I-244 on the edge of downtown as part of the investigation into the 1921 Race Massacre.
The city said they would scan the area for a few hours to see if there was any indication of a communal grave.
Field experts concluded their fourth excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery in August.
A forensic anthropologist is still examining the remains of 11 people.
Related Coverage:
September 4th, 2024
September 6th, 2024
September 6th, 2024
September 6th, 2024
September 6th, 2024
September 6th, 2024
September 6th, 2024