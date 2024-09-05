Jimcy McGirt Arrested Again For Probation Violation, Police Say

Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police say that Jimcy McGirt has been on their radar since he was seen in Wewoka. Police say children playing at this park led them to McGirt, who is now accused of violating his probation.

-

A man whose case changed how tribal members can be prosecuted is back behind bars after serving 30 years.

The Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police arrested convicted sex offender Jimcy McGirt on Saturday.

Police said that McGirt has been on their radar since he was seen in Wewoka when children playing at a park led them to McGirt, who is now accused of violating his probation.

“He has failed to register with us in Seminole Nation,” said Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police Chief Chris Coker.

Chief Coker says his officers were called to a neighborhood on an attempted kidnapping call, where children told their parents McGirt approached them and asked them questions. “An older gentleman was in the area earlier that day. Speaking to their children at the local park and basketball court,” said Cheif Coker

Court documents say the parents say their children came running home when the man asked them where they lived.

The parents showed the officers the house where the man went. “Upon further investigation, officers went down to our tribal housing and made contact with the suspect, Jimcy McGirt,” said Chief Coker.

McGirt told officers that he “doesn't go anywhere near the kids in the neighborhood.”

McGirt says he told his Federal Probation Officer he was staying in the area until he got his car fixed.

As a convicted sex offender, McGirt is required to notify police within three days notify police when he is in their area. “Seminole Nation Lighthorse, we are not going to let predators go to roam free of the boundaries of the Seminole nation,” said Chief Coker.

Because he's on federal probation, this case will move to their jurisdiction.

“I believe the FBI will take over the investigation,” said Coker.

McGirt was released after 30 years in prison in May for sexually abusing a four-year-old girl.

McGirt will be seen in front of a judge on Tuesday.