Manna Pantry Tells The Porch Details On Annual Fundraiser That Funds Their Mission

Manna Pantry, a provider of essential food supplies to families in need, is preparing for its annual fundraiser that will feature a dinner, silent auction and live auction.

By: News 9

Manna Pantry, a provider of essential food supplies to families in need in Canadian County, is gearing up for its fundraising event of the year, set to take place at the Palace Event Center in El Reno on September 14.

The fundraiser is called “The Main Event,” and is scheduled for Spt. 12 and will feature a dinner, silent auction, and live auction.

Pantry Director Sherry Rogers and Board Member Sheila Spangler joined News 9 on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss the upcoming event and the role it plays in supporting their mission.

“It's called the main event because it's really the main fundraiser we have,” Rogers said.

Spangler said the pantry has been serving the community for nearly 50 years, and has seen significant growth in demand recently.

She said the pantry is currently serving over 500 families a month, with a recent increase to 600 families, including 90 new families.

“This event, it helps us raise the money that's needed to keep our shelves full, and we've definitely seen that out in Canadian County, it's really been a growth area for the metro over the years,” Spangler said.

The Main Event will offer a range of prizes for attendees, including handmade quilts, a handcrafted birdhouse, a date night package featuring a stay at the Skirvin Hotel, dinner at Mickey Mantle's, tickets to an Oklahoma City Thunder game and more.

For more information on the fundraiser, CLICK HERE.