New License Plate Design Now Available Across Oklahoma

Wednesday, September 4th 2024, 6:08 am
Oklahoma's new license plate is now available statewide after the design was revealed to residents in August.
The new design, which resembles the first flag of the State of Oklahoma, features popular landmarks and symbols including the Skydance Bridge and American bison.
Service Oklahoma says the new plate can be purchased at any tag agency for $4 when you renew your annual vehicle registration.
