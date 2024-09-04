OHP Remembers Fallen Colleague Lt. Brian Fugate After Battle With Cancer

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers remembered a fallen colleague and friend. Cancer took the life of Lieutenant Brian Fugate, he was 45 years old.

-

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers remembered a fallen colleague and friend. Cancer took the life of Lieutenant Brian Fugate, he was 45 years old.

His captain said Fugate was the rock of his unit. Even in battle, he showed up for his family, the OHP team, and his state.

“Been a tough several months,” said Capt. Scott Hampton, with Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “[Brian] always had a gentle smile on his face.”

Grief comes with losing a loved one -- especially when a life ends too soon. Fugate fought prostate cancer for as long as he could. He died on Sept. 1.

“Brian started feeling bad at the end of last year,” Hampton said. “Went through a lot of testing; a lot of hospital stays.”

If anyone knew Fugate, it was Hampton who worked alongside Fugate for his entire 18-year career. “Just a pleasure to work with,” Hampton said. “He was just the calm in the storm – a person you could count on to make great decisions.”

After Fugate’s diagnosis, cancer didn’t stop him – Hampton said it drove him. “He had his work computer up on his lap and was still trying to work and take care of his guys -- even though he’s admitted to a hospital with what would be a terminal diagnosis,” Hampton said.

Hampton knows this pain and cancer’s harsh nature. Lung cancer took Hampton’s mother from him. “It’s awful,” Hampton said. “We’ve dealt with it in our family as well and so have tens of thousands of other people.”

Hampton's attention turns to his Atoka community that’s hurting following Fugate's death. “Try and live up to the standards that he always kept,” Hampton said. “We do that, one, by how we present ourselves, and two, by how we treat people.”

Memories bring some comfort, but only time can heal the pain from saying goodbye to a brother in service too soon.

“Brian was Oklahoma Highway Patrol through and through – as was his family,” Hampton said. “His passing is going to leave a huge hole in our work family and in our friendships.”

Fugate is survived by his wife Sarah Fugate and their three children. Funeral services will take place this Friday.