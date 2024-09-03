The Porch Visits Local Music Program That Focuses On Early Childhood Growth

The Porch took a field trip to Kindermusik, a local program that works to help engage young minds and help them develop through music classes.

By: News 9

Music classes for young children are more than just a fun activity; they play a crucial role in brain development, according to experts.

Jordan Ryan took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to Kindermusik International, a local music program that caters to infants and toddlers, demonstrating how these classes benefit early childhood growth.

Alyssa Burnett, an instructor at the program, explained that music helps in developing essential skills such as eye tracking, fine and gross motor skills, and auditory listening. The classes, which include sessions for lap babies, crawlers, and early walkers, use interactive activities like playing with shakers and exploring musical themes to engage young minds.

"Music actively stimulates the brain," Burnett said. "It helps them grow, it helps them bounce the ball, it helps them write. Actually, it helps them ride a bike. So many athletic things too."

Parents interested in enrolling their children can find more information at MusicalMeOKC.com, where the program offers classes for both babies and older kids.