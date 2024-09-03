Chase Bank ATM Undergoes Glitch, TikTok Trend Sparks Exploitation

A recent glitch with Chase Bank has ignited a wave of activity among TikTok users attempting to exploit ATM systems, according to the New York Post.

By: News 9

On Monday, a technical malfunction at Chase Bank caused significant disruption, leading users to flock to TikTok in hopes of capitalizing on the situation.

According to the New York Post, users were able to deposit faulty checks, get the balance, and withdraw that money.

The glitch, which affected ATM functionality, quickly became the focus of numerous social media posts.

The New York Post reports that this phenomenon is not isolated and reflects a broader pattern where online trends encourage risky and sometimes illegal behavior.

Chase Bank has responded by working to resolve the glitch and enhance security measures to prevent future occurrences.

Jim Wang, a financial educator, told the New York Post that the incident underscores the need for increased vigilance in the digital age, where social media can rapidly influence behaviors and create new challenges for financial institutions.