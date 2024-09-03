Man Accused Of Shooting, Killing OCSO Deputy Due In Court Tuesday

The man charged with killing an Oklahoma County Deputy and injuring another is due in court Tuesday morning after previously being deemed incompetent to stand trial.

By: News 9

The man charged with killing Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz and injuring Deputy Mark Johns is due in court Tuesday morning.

Benjamin Plank is accused of opening fire on deputies while they were serving a warrant in August of 2022.

In March, a judge deemed Plank incompetent to stand trial and ordered him to undergo treatment.

His attorney told a judge that his delusional beliefs and ideas are concerning for this case.

Plank is set to go before that judge again today.

His hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.