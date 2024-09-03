Norman City Council Holding Hearing Over Proposed Entertainment District

Tuesday, September 3rd 2024, 9:39 am
The Norman City Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss the city's proposed billion-dollar entertainment district.
In September of 2023, city leaders unveiled plans for the Rock Creek Entertainment District, which would include a new basketball arena for the University of Oklahoma.
The project would be financed through tax increment-funding, along with contributions from OU and the City of Norman.
The city council's public hearing begins at 6:30 p.m.
