Norman City Council Holding Hearing Over Proposed Entertainment District

Norman City Councilors are holding a hearing Tuesday afternoon to discuss more about a proposed entertainment district in the city.

Tuesday, September 3rd 2024, 9:39 am

By: News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

The Norman City Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss the city's proposed billion-dollar entertainment district.

In September of 2023, city leaders unveiled plans for the Rock Creek Entertainment District, which would include a new basketball arena for the University of Oklahoma.

The project would be financed through tax increment-funding, along with contributions from OU and the City of Norman.

The city council's public hearing begins at 6:30 p.m.
