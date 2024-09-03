Norman City Council Holding Hearing Over Proposed Entertainment District

Norman City Councilors are holding a hearing Tuesday afternoon to discuss more about a proposed entertainment district in the city.

By: News 9

The Norman City Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss the city's proposed billion-dollar entertainment district.

In September of 2023, city leaders unveiled plans for the Rock Creek Entertainment District, which would include a new basketball arena for the University of Oklahoma.

The project would be financed through tax increment-funding, along with contributions from OU and the City of Norman.

The city council's public hearing begins at 6:30 p.m.