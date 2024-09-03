City Planners Working To Improve 15 Bridges Across Oklahoma City

After being awarded grant funding totaling in the range of millions of dollars, the City of Oklahoma City said it is in the initial stages of upgrading 15 bridges across the city.

-

More than a dozen bridges in Oklahoma City will be undergoing repair work for the next few years, city officials say.

After being awarded grant funding totaling in the range of millions of dollars, the City of Oklahoma City said it is in the initial stages of upgrading 15 bridges across the city.

Last month, the city announced it had received $2.2 million in federal grant funding to study the 15 bridges in Oklahoma City, with the focus on determining the severity of need for potential repairs or reconstruction.

RELATED: Oklahoma City Receives $2.2 Million Grant To Fund Studies For Bridges In Need Of Repair, Replacement

Planners say the bridges selected for possible reconstruction work were chosen based on age, condition, and how many drivers cross them every day.

Now, a senior planner with the city said he hopes these upgrades will be more cost effective and fit for today’s needs.

"Ensure these bridges are safer and for a longer period of time, and more resilient to the conditions they have to undergo on our transportation system," Oklahoma City associate planner Ryan Baker said.

The city says construction work could take three to four years before completion, as planners are just now starting the first step of the long process.

Among the plans for the 15 bridges, the city hopes to include bike lanes and wider sidewalks.

The planning department is now working on contracts with the Federal Highway Administration before going to the Oklahoma City Council for approval.