Oklahoma City Receives $2.2 Million Grant To Fund Studies For Bridges In Need Of Repair, Replacement

Over two million dollars in grant funding from the US Department of Transportation will go towards paying for studies on whether or not 15 bridges in Oklahoma City are in need of restoration or replacement.

By: News 9

In a news release from the City of Oklahoma City, the proposed studies will focus on nine bridges in south Oklahoma City, and six in west Oklahoma City.

For south Oklahoma City, the nine bridges in question rest along a 2.5-mile section spanning across Lightning Creek between Southwest 29th Street and Southwest 59th Street.

The six western bridges provide crossings over the North Canadian River and the Deep Fork River. Of those six bridges, three are on MacArthur Boulevard, one is on West Reno Avenue, another is on North Portland Avenue and the final bridge is on Northwest 10th Street.

“The bridges in west Oklahoma City are heavily used by large-scale manufacturing in the area,” Oklahoma City public works director Debbie Miller said. “Funding for the bridges over Lightning Creek will help us determine bridge design solutions to accommodate use and provides a unique opportunity to create designs that consider waterway trash and debris removal.”

The studies will involve a public engagement process.

It is unknown when the studies will commence.