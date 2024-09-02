Police Say 4 People Fatally Shot On Chicago-Area Subway Train

Monday, September 2nd 2024, 11:26 am
Four people were killed Monday in a shooting on a subway train outside Chicago, police said.
Three people were pronounced dead at the Forest Park station, an above-ground stop on the Chicago Transit Authority’s Blue Line. The fourth victim died at a hospital.
The suspect got away but was subsequently arrested on a train on a different route, Forest Park police said.
Police were called around 5:30 a.m.
“Although this was an isolated incident, this heinous and egregious act of violence should never have occurred, none the less on a public transit train,” the Chicago Transit Authority, known as CTA, said.
CTA said security camera video “proved to be vital” in helping investigators.
