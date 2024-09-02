Police Say 4 People Fatally Shot On Chicago-Area Subway Train

Four people are dead after a shooting Monday morning aboard a subway train west of Chicago, local authorities said.

By: Associated Press

Four people were killed Monday in a shooting on a subway train outside Chicago, police said.

Three people were pronounced dead at the Forest Park station, an above-ground stop on the Chicago Transit Authority’s Blue Line. The fourth victim died at a hospital.

The suspect got away but was subsequently arrested on a train on a different route, Forest Park police said.

Police were called around 5:30 a.m.

“Although this was an isolated incident, this heinous and egregious act of violence should never have occurred, none the less on a public transit train,” the Chicago Transit Authority, known as CTA, said.

CTA said security camera video “proved to be vital” in helping investigators.