1 Injured In NW Oklahoma City Stabbing

Monday, September 2nd 2024, 6:12 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was injured in a stabbing that happened Monday morning in northwestern Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the stabbing happened near Northwest 10th Street and North Meridian Avenue.

After arriving on scene, OCPD said officers found a man who had been stabbed multiple times, although his injuries are not life threatening.

OCPD said they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.
