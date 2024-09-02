1 Injured In NW Oklahoma City Stabbing

One person was hurt in a stabbing Monday morning in northwestern Oklahoma City, according to police.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said the stabbing happened near Northwest 10th Street and North Meridian Avenue.

After arriving on scene, OCPD said officers found a man who had been stabbed multiple times, although his injuries are not life threatening.

OCPD said they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.