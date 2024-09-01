Authorities Searching For Missing 14-Year-Old Girl In Oklahoma County

Authorities in Oklahoma County are searching for a 14-year-old who has been missing since Friday.

Sunday, September 1st 2024, 6:26 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the teen has a history of running away but has never been gone this long.

OCSO is working with Forest Park Police to locate the girl.

Authorities said she needs medication but does not have it with her.

If anyone has any information on her location they are asked to call the Oklahoma County Dispatch at 405-869-2501.
