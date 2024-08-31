Oklahoma Health Care Authority Celebrates One Year Of Increased Access To Naloxone

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority is celebrating a year since its members could start accessing Naloxone, known by the brand name Narcan, without a prescription.

Usage of the lifesaving drug has consistently increased each year since 2020, according to the agency.

“Members are historically more at risk for opioid use than non-Medicaid members,” said OHCA spokesperson Emily Long. “So for us, the goal is not really to drive naloxone usage, but more to make sure that people are aware that it is available.”

The agency is also observing International Overdose Awareness Day on Saturday. In Oklahoma, more than 1,200 people died from drug overdoses in 2022, which is the most recent year data is available.

Deaths more than doubled from 2019 to 2022.

Grassroots organizations, like the OKC Metro Alliance, have steadily worked to help people experiencing substance abuse. Amy Newberry, who recently joined the organization as its chief innovation officer, believes the community has only scratched the surface of what's needed to fully implement solutions.

“We're scratching it more often, which is what's necessary to put a dent in it so that we can actually start having prevention services, intervention services, recovery services,” she said. “Not [only] accessible to some people who have access to them, but accessible to all people — anywhere — that need it.”

The Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse has also deployed more than 20 Naloxone and Fentanyl test strip vending machines around Oklahoma. A map of those locations can be viewed here.

According to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, more than 90% of people who receive evidence-based treatment for substance abuse get better over time.

Since 2020, more than 17,000 SoonerCare members have accessed Naloxone through pharmacies.

Oklahoma's efforts to reduce drug overdoses and deaths is a unified mission among numerous public agencies and private partners.

“We not only are here for their first step of recovery, which is the name of our recovery services, but we're also here for their next steps,” Newberry added.