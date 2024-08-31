The Porch Visits North Rock Creek, Marlow High Schools Ahead Of Friday Matchup

Friday, August 30th 2024, 7:05 pm
With the return of high school football across Oklahoma, several key matchups are taking place Friday night.
The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch traveled to North Rock Creek High School in Shawnee, and Marlow High School in Marlow ahead of the two team's matchup on Friday, to gauge which school shows more game-day spirit.
September 1st, 2024
September 1st, 2024
September 1st, 2024
September 1st, 2024
September 1st, 2024
September 1st, 2024
September 1st, 2024