The Porch Visits North Rock Creek, Marlow High Schools Ahead Of Friday Matchup

With the return of high school football across Oklahoma, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch is finding out which schools show the most game day spirit.

Friday, August 30th 2024, 7:05 pm

By: News 9


SHAWNEE, Okla. -

With the return of high school football across Oklahoma, several key matchups are taking place Friday night.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch traveled to North Rock Creek High School in Shawnee, and Marlow High School in Marlow ahead of the two team's matchup on Friday, to gauge which school shows more game-day spirit.
