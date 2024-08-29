Lawmakers Request Audit Of Comanche County Sheriff Runoff Election

Oklahoma lawmakers have requested an investigative audit of the Comanche County sheriff runoff election due to concerns over ineligible voters receiving ballots.

Several state lawmakers have formally requested an investigative audit of the August 27 runoff election for Comanche County sheriff, citing concerns over reports of ineligible voters receiving ballots, according to a release on Thursday.

Reps. Trey Caldwell, (R-Lawton), Daniel Pae, (R-Lawton), Rande Worthen, (R-Lawton), Toni Hasenbeck, (R-Elgin), and Sen. Dusty Deevers, (R-Elgin), sent an urgent letter to State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax on Wednesday, urging him to conduct a thorough investigation into the election.

The legislators expressed alarm after reports surfaced that multiple ineligible voters were issued ballots for the Republican runoff. The release stated that "according to an August 29 report by KSWO-TV 7 News, the secretary of the Comanche County Election Board acknowledged that an incorrect ballot had been distributed on election day."

They say that the error "reportedly persisted despite at least one voter notifying the county election board, with the issue only realized after the ballot had been cast."

The letter emphasized the importance of upholding the integrity of the electoral process, stating, "Given the importance of ensuring free and fair elections, we are deeply concerned that other ineligible voters may have received an incorrect ballot. A transparent investigation is crucial to maintaining public trust in our electoral process."

The legislators noted that Ziriax had dispatched members of the State Election Board staff to Comanche County to assess the situation. They called for a comprehensive review and audit, urging appropriate action if the allegations are substantiated.

The lawmakers also cited Oklahoma law, specifically 'Okla. Stat. tit. 26 § 1-104', which mandates that voters may only use the primary ballot corresponding to the party in which they are registered. "No registered voter shall be permitted to vote in any Primary Election or Runoff Primary Election of any political party except the political party of which his registration form shows him to be a member," they added in the release.

The State Election Board is expected to announce its findings following the audit.