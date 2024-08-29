Thunder Thursday: Sports Lab

News 9 was joined by Landis Tindell with the Thunder organization, to talk about the science behind sports.

The Thunder and Devon have a new program to help kids improve their game.

Devon SportsLabs features STEM-based basketball drills. There are lessons on how to improve athletic performance. It's all through a better understanding of science and math concepts.

For more information on the program- go to OKCthunder.com/sportslab.
