Seniors Show Off Their Square Dancing Skills On The Porch

Time to stand up and bust a move! News 9's Jordan Ryan took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to hang out with some new friends and learn some new moves.

By: News 9

A group of lively seniors gathered at the Will Rogers Senior Center on a recent Thursday afternoon to showcase their square dancing skills.

The group, which has been meeting for over 30 years, donned traditional square dancing attire as they gracefully moved through the choreographed steps called out by their instructor. "Square dancing is the best. They are really good friends," said longtime participant Laura, who has been square dancing since she was in business college.

The free weekly square dancing class is just one of the many activities offered at the senior center, according to Kara. She encouraged others over the age of 50 to check out the full schedule of programming available at okc.gov/parks.

Though he admitted he was not well-versed in square dancing, Ryan was eager to try out a few steps himself before the class came to an end. "You guys have got to take a look at these beautiful people. I'm really not well versed on this, but they are doing incredible," Ryan said.

The square dancers showed no signs of slowing down, proving that age is just a number when it comes to staying active and having fun.