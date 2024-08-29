Southbound I-35 Narrowed To Single Lane After Payne Co. Crash

Southbound I-35 has been partially reopened after a crash Thursday morning near Orlando, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Thursday, August 29th 2024, 9:33 am

By: News 9


ORLANDO, Okla. -

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 have been narrowed after a crash Thursday morning in Payne County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the agency had closed all southbound lanes, but later reopened a single lane to allow traffic to pass just north of State Highway 51 near Orlando.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

OHP said they are asking drivers to avoid the area and locate an alternate route.
