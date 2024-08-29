Lack Of Hydrants Contributed To Difficulty Fighting SE Oklahoma City House Fire, Firefighters Say

A fire damaged a home Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

By: News 9

A home received major damage due to a fire Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said a fire began at around 1 a.m. at a house near Southeast 59th Street and South Post Road.

Firefighters on scene said the blaze began in the back of the home, and spread to a deck before working its way into the structure.

Fire crews said fighting the fire was difficult because there were no hydrants in the area.

"We’ve got an extra crew here to relieve because of the heat, and the fact that it’s a non-hydrant area, so we’re having to shuttle water in," OKCFD Battalion Chief Greg Lindsay said. "Took a little longer to get the fire under control, but once we got enough crews here it seemed to go out pretty quick."

The fire damaged about a quarter of the house. No one was hurt, but four pets who lived inside the home are believed to have died.