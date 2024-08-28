Do You Know If Your Day Has Been Ruined By 8:36 A.M.?

According to a survey by Talker Research, the average American knows if they are "in for a bad day" at the early time of 8:36 a.m.

By: News 9

For 26% of people who participated in the survey, Talker Research found that when something bad happens in the morning, they think the rest of the day has been ruined.

Some of the top reasons that might have your day off to a bad start are:

Waking up feeling sick (35%) Sleeping poorly throughout the night (31%) Waking up with a headache (29%) Losing keys (26%) Forgetting phone at home (25%)

Other reasons include hangovers, oversleeping, and running out of toilet paper.

