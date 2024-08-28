OU Institute Of Child Development Offering Free Care To Children Of Current OU Students

By offering free childcare for current OU students, the Institute of Child Development allows education students hands-on experience educating young children, the institute says.

-

The University of Oklahoma's Institute of Child Development is offering students easier opportunities to focus on their studies, the program says.

With the recent additional funding, the child care facility offers OU students who are parents the option to have free child care for their children, while also giving education students real-world experience.

In the last three years, the institute said it has grown from one classroom to five, and now offers infant and toddler care as well.

Through grant funding, the institute pays their non-student staff a salary comparable to that of a teacher at Norman Public Schools.

As students from OU's Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education get hands-on experience dealing with young children, the institute is sparking a flame for young teachers.

"It's extremely rewarding seeing them have those 'aha moments' and seeing them realize the value of children," institute curriculum and instruction specialist Jen Murphy said. "A lot of times people think we are just babysitting, but it is very valuable work that we are doing with the youngest citizens on campus."

The institute said there are plenty of spots available in almost every classroom the institute offers on the OU-Norman campus.