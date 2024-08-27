The Porch Takes A River Cruise Through The Heart Of Oklahoma City

News 9's Jordan Ryan took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch on an Oklahoma River Cruise to see what they offer for the rest of the season.

By: News 9

See the city from a different perspective as Oklahoma River Cruises offers rides throughout the rest of the season.

The regular ferry fee is half-off every Wednesday, and third Friday fares are free on Sept. 20 for all passengers.

News 9's Jordan Ryan took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch for a ride to see what it's all about.

Captain Glede Holman said the cruise is a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of the city without leaving it.

“You're right here in the middle of Oklahoma City and maybe one of the best-kept secrets in the city,” Holman said.

He said they offer something for every occasion, including special cocktail cruises on Friday and Saturday and other specialty cruises that can be reserved.

“You have great things going on around you, beautiful sights to see, and it's a family activity, a couple's activity, you name it,” Holman said.

For more information or to book a cruise, CLICK HERE.