Oklahoma Museum Depicts The African American Story On The Trail Of Tears

Understanding the struggles of your ancestors can give a sense of pride and resilience, something a museum in Moore, is dedicated to doing.

“Our ancestors who were resilient resisted, and they fought for their freedom,” said Rhonda Grayson founder of the Oklahoma Indian Territory Museum of Black Creek Freedmen History

It’s a part of history rarely told.

“You can’t talk about any history of Oklahoma without talking about the first people,” said Grayson.

In history books, it is known as the trail of tears. The forced removal of nearly one hundred and twenty-five thousand native Americans into Indian territory, today known as Oklahoma.

“Our ancestors were part of the forced removal odyssey, from the southeastern part of the country, Alabama and Georgia for the Creeks,” said Grayson.

Among the native Americans forcefully removed were thousands of African Americans

“Some of them were married to the Indians, some had children with the Indians, and some were slaves,” said Sharon Lenzy-Scott, with the Oklahoma Indian Territory Museum of Black Creek Freedmen History

Through the Oklahoma Indian Territory Museum of Black Creek Freedmen's history, some of those stories are being told.

“You had a chief by the name of Chief Opothleyahola, when the war broke out he wrote a letter to the president of the United States,” said Grayson.

In just under a year, they have already made some pretty impressive partnerships.

“We have had the privilege of joining the association of African American Museums in Washington D.C.,” said Grayson.

Exhibiting documents and displays and providing information to connect African Americans to their Indian ancestry.

“So, the ultimate goal is to have a large-scale museum on a national level,” said Grayson.

There are plans in the works to move the museum to a bigger location where more of the story can be told.

“Our goal is to tell this story, like no other story in history,” said Grayson.

“No one can tell our story but us,” said Lenzy-Scott.

For now, the museum is only open on Saturdays or by appointment. They can be reached through their website, www.freedmenmuseum.org