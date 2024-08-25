EMA Activated For 15-Year-Old Girl Last Seen In Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Oklahoma City.

Authorities said Valery Teresa Burns was last known to be near 2800 N. Ann Arbor. No date was given for when she was last seen.

She is approximately 5-foot-4 inches tall, 129 pounds with brown hair and black eyes.

She could be wearing a black shirt with pink on the front, black and blue checkered pajama pants, and possibly brown slippers with tribal designs.

Authorities say she is known to be suicidal and suffers from depression.

If you see her or know where she is, dial 911.