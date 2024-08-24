Trump Discusses Immigration And Border Security

In the battleground border state of Arizona, Trump seized on a signature issue.

By: News 9

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced that he is endorsing former President Donald Trump. The endorsement comes as Trump is back in Arizona, where he's been focusing on immigration and border security.

In the battleground border state of Arizona, Trump seized on a signature issue. Delivering remarks beside part of the wall his administration built, he attacked Vice President Harris on immigration, an issue on which polls show he has an advantage.

A CBS News poll shows 72% of registered voters say crossings will decrease if Trump if Trump wins while only 21% say the same for Harris.

Data from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol shows border crossings are at their lowest point in almost four years, due in part to executive actions from President Biden in June.

Democrats say the former president is helping perpetuate the problem, by killing the bipartisan border bill earlier this year.